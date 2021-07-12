Elkhart orchestra hosts first concert since COVID at Wellfield Botanic Gardens

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wellfield Botanic Gardens is known for its beautiful sights, and Sunday, beautiful sounds were added by the Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra to create an experience to remember.

This is the first live performance for the orchestra in over a year, and they have a new leader at the helm.

“Music is an integral part of who we are as human beings,” new Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra musical director Soo Han said. “It reflects who we are as people, it reflects our soul. And so for the past year and a half, it’s been incredibly tough.”

Han says performing for live audiences once again is a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly.

“Now being able to come together and share of our hearts and our souls with one another and with our community,” he said. “We feel so alive once again. And so, to be able to share that and to bring that gift to the community, we’re incredibly honored by that.”

The concert featured Mozart, John Williams’s Jurassic Park and Korean folk tune to honor the Musical Origami theme.

“Origami originated and is rooted in Japanese culture,” Han said. “Over time it has become a very important part of Korean culture as well. So, in honor of that, we perform Arirang.”

Wellfield’s Eric Garton says the orchestra and garden go well together because they are alike in many ways.

“That beauty in the way that a symphony is many parts working together,” Garton, the executive director of Wellfield Botanic Gardens, said. “I think that’s exactly what a botanic garden is.

Having this many people out at Wellfield, experiencing the spaces that we have, listening to beautiful music in a beautiful space, no better Sunday afternoon.”

Wellfield’s “Origami in the Garden” will be on display from now until mid-October.

