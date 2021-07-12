Advertisement

Biden administration asks judge to dismiss TikTok appeal

Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing...
Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – The White House is moving to toss out an appeal filed by the Trump administration, involving the popular social media app TikTok.

The new motion calls the appeal practically moot because President Joe Biden has already issued an executive order that scrapped the former president’s proposed restrictions against TikTok and WeChat.

Last year, Trump tried to ban those Chinese-linked apps from in the United States, claiming they pose a national security risk.

But multiple courts issued injunctions blocking those moves, which the Trump administration appealed.

Despite moving to dismiss those appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.

U.S. policymakers are concerned TikTok and other apps could give China access to the personal data of Americans or spread misinformation.

