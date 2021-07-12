Benton Township Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Township Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

It happened late Saturday night in the 1300 block of East Empire. Police say that’s where a vehicle hit a man in a motorized wheel chair in the westbound lane. That vehicle then fled the scene.

Michael Swanigan, 54, of Benton Harbor was taken to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu.

Anyone who has seen that car or has any information should call Benton Township Police at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

