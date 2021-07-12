Advertisement

‘15 years in the making’: Niko Kavadas waits for the call to the pros

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday was the first night of the MLB Draft, and while local slugger Niko Kavadas did not hear his name called yet, there is still 19 rounds left for him to get the call.

Kavadas has been working his whole life for this moment.

The Penn grad helped lead to Kingsmen to state title his sophomore year and runners up his senior year.

Of course, he was apart of all sorts of history for the Irish, exploding in the regionals and helping the Blue and Gold get to a super regional for the first time since 2002.

All of this leading up to this moment, so of course there are some jitters.

“I think it’s a little bit of excitement and a little bit of relief,” Kavadas said. “There’s been 15 years worth of hard work in the making for this day. I’ll be relieved to see my dreams come true. A lot of excitement. It’s been a long road so I’m ready.”

The second day of the MLB drafts starts Monday at 1 and will be streamed on mlb.com

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit and killed by vehicle in South Bend
Man dead after hit by vehicle in South Bend
South Bend residents gathered at the Alive & Free Festival Saturday to enjoy food, music and...
South Bend festival aims to reduce gun violence
The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and...
Delta variant of COVID-19 is a concern for the Indiana Department of Health
A drive-by parade in Elkhart Saturday showed support for a Combat Vietnam Veteran in need of a...
Elkhart drive-by parade honors Vietnam Veteran in need of kidney
Blake Wesley commits to Notre Dame on November 20, 2021.
Blake Wesley ready for next chapter at Notre Dame

Latest News

Notre Dame's Niko Kavadas during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on Friday, May 7,...
Notre Dame’s Niko Kavadas feels he’s ready to play at the pro level
FILE: Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Jaden Ivey, US overcomes rising French star to win U19 basketball title
Notre Dame's Niko Kavadas at first base during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia Tech on...
Love Thee: Niko Kavadas credits Notre Dame for challenging him
Notre Dame's Tanner Kohlhepp pitches during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia Tech on...
Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp is ready for anything ahead of MLB Draft