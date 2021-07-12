‘15 years in the making’: Niko Kavadas waits for the call to the pros

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday was the first night of the MLB Draft, and while local slugger Niko Kavadas did not hear his name called yet, there is still 19 rounds left for him to get the call.

Kavadas has been working his whole life for this moment.

The Penn grad helped lead to Kingsmen to state title his sophomore year and runners up his senior year.

Of course, he was apart of all sorts of history for the Irish, exploding in the regionals and helping the Blue and Gold get to a super regional for the first time since 2002.

All of this leading up to this moment, so of course there are some jitters.

“I think it’s a little bit of excitement and a little bit of relief,” Kavadas said. “There’s been 15 years worth of hard work in the making for this day. I’ll be relieved to see my dreams come true. A lot of excitement. It’s been a long road so I’m ready.”

The second day of the MLB drafts starts Monday at 1 and will be streamed on mlb.com

