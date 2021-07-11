Advertisement

Shocker: US falls to Nigeria 90-87 in pre-Olympic opener

Nigeria's Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (22) looks to pass against the United States during an exhibition...
Nigeria's Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (22) looks to pass against the United States during an exhibition basketball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer.

Nigeria probably didn’t expect it, either.

If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone - after Nigeria shocked the U.S. on Saturday night.

Nigeria beat the U.S. 90-87, pulling off an international shocker with a roster primarily filled of little-known NBA players that found a way to defeat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/10/2021 10:16:55 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

One person injured in South Bend shooting.
One person injured in South Bend shooting
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Charges declined for 3 Concord HS teachers investigated for failure to report child abuse
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and...
Delta variant of COVID-19 is a concern for the Indiana Department of Health
Rollover semi causes portion of I-94 to shut down
Rollover semi causes portion of I-94 to shut down

Latest News

Chicago White Sox center fielder Brian Goodwin (18) celebrates with teammates after defeating...
Goodwin HR, 4 hits as White Sox beat O’s 8-3, win 4th in row
Notre Dame's Tanner Kohlhepp pitches during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia Tech on...
Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp is ready for anything ahead of MLB Draft
Kohlhepp was one of the Irish’s most reliable arms coming out of the pen this season.
Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp is ready for anything ahead of MLB Draft
Notre Dame's Niko Kavadas during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on Friday, May 7,...
Notre Dame’s Niko Kavadas compares his game to Kyle Schwarber’s