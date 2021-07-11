Advertisement

Polanco, Twins overcome late slam, walk off to sweep Tigers

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco (11) is surrounded by his teammates in celebration after he...
Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco (11) is surrounded by his teammates in celebration after he scored the winning home run against the Detroit Tigers during the tenth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a wild 12-9 victory.

Polanco hit a full-count pitch from Derek Holland to left field for his 12th homer of the season.

Catcher Jake Rogers had given the Tigers a 9-8 lead with a grand slam in the top of the ninth, but Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt tied it with a solo shot in the bottom half.

Tyler Duffey pitched a scoreless 10th to get the win.

