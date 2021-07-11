Perlaza and Reynolds homer in loss

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs (25-33) have dropped two-straight games to the Beloit Snappers (28-31) after winning the first three games of the series.

South Bend’s offense came out hot. Delvin Zinn singled on an 0-2 pitch in the first to lead off the inning, and on the very next pitch Yonathan Perlaza rocked a breaking ball 433 feet to left field. See. You. Later.

Beloit cut the Cubs lead in half in the second with an RBI single from Bubba Hollins that scored Troy Johnston. And the Snappers scored two more runs the next inning to take their first lead, 3-2, on Griffin Conine’s 20th home run of the season.

The Cubs put their foot back on the gas in the home-half of the third. This time a two-run homer came from Ryan Reynolds, his first home run in a South Bend Cubs uniform in his first series with the club.

The Snappers would go on a 7-0 run from there. The run started with a Conine RBI groundout to tie the game 4-4. Then with the bases loaded Eduarniel Nunez hit Thomas Jones and walked Will Banfield to allow two more runs. A five-run fifth for Beloit was capped off with a two RBI single from Bubba Hollins.

The Snappers continued to add to their lead with a couple runs in the sixth. It was that man Bubba Hollins again with an RBI single that scored Jones and then Will Banfield scored on a fielder’s choice. Banfield drove in the final run of the game for Beloit the next inning with a bases-loaded single off Jose Albertos.

Jake Slaughter continued his strong series at the plate with a two-out RBI single in the eighth. But a Jake Washer groundout ended the Cubs threat in the inning as they stranded a pair.

Next up: Matteo Bocchi (1-0, 2.54 ERA) will get the start for South Bend, facing Bryan Hoeing (3-4, 6.67 ERA) of Beloit. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.