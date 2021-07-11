Advertisement

Notre Dame’s Niko Kavadas feels he’s ready to play at the pro level

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We have finally made it draft day for Major League Baseball and local product Niko Kavadas is ready for that phone call.

Kavadas is expected to go in the fourth or fifth round.

The first team All-American set the Notre Dame program record with 22 homeruns in his senior season.

No matter where he ends up in draft, Kavadas says he’s ready to go day the moment he’s drafted.

“I think they’re getting someone who’s ready to compete at the big league level right now, “ Kavadas said. “I think that I’m a pro product as is right now in the box. I think that I’m an offseason or two away from making defensive strides and being able to compete in all phases of the game.”

The first round of the MLB draft gets underway at 7 on ESPN and MLB Network

