Notre Dame’s Niko Kavadas compares his game to Kyle Schwarber’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The MLB Draft gets started tomorrow and local star Niko Kavadas is hoping to hear his name called.

Kavadas dominated all season long for the Fighting Irish, setting a program record for home runs and having a career high batting average of .302.

The Penn grad is Michiana through and through and was hoping to be drafted last year before the draft was significantly reduced to just a handful of rounds.

“I grew up a huge Cubs fan,” Kavadas said. “Through like the Corey Patterson, Mike Fontenot days. We had Fukudome there for a while. I was a big fan. And then I grew up, my dad went to IU so we were big IU fans. In high school, I went and watched Kyle Schwarber play and was really hoping that the Cubs were going to take him and it was really cool when they did. So that’s been a guy I’ve kind of idolized and still a really big Cubs fan til this day.”

Now, the slugger is expected to go in the fourth or fifth round and says he’s comparable to one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

“I think it is like a Kyle Schwarber type,” Kavadas said. “You know, he’s a Midwest guy. Stocky left handed hitter, positioned at the corner. A lot of juice from the left side. I think that’s pretty comparable to me. I think that’s my most identical player. "

Kavadas says he’s had good conversations with the Royals, Brewers, and Red Sox ahead of the draft.

