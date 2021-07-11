Advertisement

Notre Dame’s Niko Kavadas compares his game to Kyle Schwarber’s

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The MLB Draft gets started tomorrow and local star Niko Kavadas is hoping to hear his name called.

Kavadas dominated all season long for the Fighting Irish, setting a program record for home runs and having a career high batting average of .302.

The Penn grad is Michiana through and through and was hoping to be drafted last year before the draft was significantly reduced to just a handful of rounds.

“I grew up a huge Cubs fan,” Kavadas said. “Through like the Corey Patterson, Mike Fontenot days. We had Fukudome there for a while. I was a big fan. And then I grew up, my dad went to IU so we were big IU fans. In high school, I went and watched Kyle Schwarber play and was really hoping that the Cubs were going to take him and it was really cool when they did. So that’s been a guy I’ve kind of idolized and still a really big Cubs fan til this day.”

Now, the slugger is expected to go in the fourth or fifth round and says he’s comparable to one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

“I think it is like a Kyle Schwarber type,” Kavadas said. “You know, he’s a Midwest guy. Stocky left handed hitter, positioned at the corner. A lot of juice from the left side. I think that’s pretty comparable to me. I think that’s my most identical player. "

Kavadas says he’s had good conversations with the Royals, Brewers, and Red Sox ahead of the draft.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in South Bend shooting.
One person injured in South Bend shooting
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Charges declined for 3 Concord HS teachers investigated for failure to report child abuse
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and...
Delta variant of COVID-19 is a concern for the Indiana Department of Health
Rollover semi causes portion of I-94 to shut down
Rollover semi causes portion of I-94 to shut down

Latest News

Notre Dame's Tanner Kohlhepp pitches during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia Tech on...
Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp is ready for anything ahead of MLB Draft
Niko Kavadas in the on deck circle before a game against Virginia.
Notre Dame slugger Niko Kavadas excited for upcoming MLB Draft
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) works against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of...
Notre Dame alum Jewell Loyd to participate in three-point contest
Blake Wesley commits to Notre Dame on November 20, 2021.
Blake Wesley ready for next chapter at Notre Dame