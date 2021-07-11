Man dead after hit by vehicle in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 48-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car Saturday night in South Bend.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Lincoln Way West and Kentucky Street.

The driver is cooperating with the police.

We are expected to learn more about the crash Sunday afternoon.

