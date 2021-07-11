Advertisement

Man dead after hit by vehicle in South Bend

Man hit and killed by vehicle in South Bend
Man hit and killed by vehicle in South Bend
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 48-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car Saturday night in South Bend.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Lincoln Way West and Kentucky Street.

The driver is cooperating with the police.

We are expected to learn more about the crash Sunday afternoon.

Be sure to stay with us both on-air and online for the latest on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and...
Delta variant of COVID-19 is a concern for the Indiana Department of Health
Blake Wesley commits to Notre Dame on November 20, 2021.
Blake Wesley ready for next chapter at Notre Dame
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Charges declined for 3 Concord HS teachers investigated for failure to report child abuse
One of the longest running festivals in Indiana is taking place in Bristol this weekend.
Bristol Homecoming Festival returns for 138th year
A Fighting Spirit: Community Rallies Around Vietnam Veteran
A Fighting Spirit: Community Rallies Around Vietnam Veteran

Latest News

South Bend residents gathered at the Alive & Free Festival Saturday to enjoy food, music and...
South Bend festival aims to reduce gun violence
South Bend residents gathered at the Alive & Free Festival Saturday to enjoy food, music and...
South Bend festival aims to reduce gun violence
Krasl Art Fair returns to St. Joseph, Mich.
Krasl Art Fair returns to St. Joseph, Mich.
A drive-by parade in Elkhart Saturday showed support for a Combat Vietnam Veteran in need of a...
Elkhart drive-by parade honors Vietnam Veteran in need of kidney