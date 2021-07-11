Love Thee: Niko Kavadas credits Notre Dame for challenging him

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The MLB Draft is less than 24 hours away and local star Niko Kavadas is hoping to get the phone call he’s worked his whole life for.

Of course, Kavadas is giving a lot of credit to the Fighting Irish for helping him get to where he is today.

Last season, Kavadas wasn’t drafted in the COVID-shortened draft

He says he had a couple of phone calls, but nothing that would make him want to leave South Bend.

“This place is so special to me,” Kavadas said. “It’s going to take quit a bit to take me away from such an awesome place and such an awesome team and you know these relationships that I’ve built over four years now.”

Now with another year of college ball under his belt, Kavadas is ready to take the next step.

“I don’t think there’s a more challenging institution to spend four years at than Notre Dame with the academic requirements that they have and athletically playing in the ACC,” Kavadas said. “You’re challenged here on a daily basis. The challenges are really difficult. I’m battle tested. I’m really, really excited for this next phase of my life and I think I’m really prepared.”

The first round of the MLB Draft takes place Sunday night at 7 on ESPN and the MLB Network.

Kavadas is expected to be a fourth or fifth rounder, which those picks take place on Monday.

