Local priest, Father Camillio Tirabassi dies at 90

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Father Camillio Tirabassi, a priest for over 60 years in the South Bend area, has died.

He was 90 years old.

Father Tirabassi, who was a chaplain at St. Joseph High School in South Bend for 28 years, also was heavily involved in high school athletics where he helped students excel at basketball.

16 News Now spoke with one of his former assistants reacting to the news of his former head coach.

“Seeing that news yesterday was definitely bit of a heart stopper,” Kevin Selesky, who met Tirabassi in 2014, said. “Like, ‘oh man,’ I just kind of paused, prayed for everybody that knew him, everybody whose lives he touched and for his immediate family, absolutely.”

No statements have been released from his family at this time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.