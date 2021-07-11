Advertisement

Jaden Ivey, US overcomes rising French star to win U19 basketball title

FILE: Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
FILE: Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press and Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RIGA, Latvia (AP) - The United States has overcome a mammoth performance by 7-foot-2 Victor Wembanyama to beat France 83-81 and win the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Wembanyama recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 blocks but fouled out with 2:42 to play and the Americans held on for the victory.

They were led by 16 points apiece from Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech.

Incoming Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren added 10 points and 5 assists and was named MVP of the tournament.

The 17-year-old Wembanyama is not eligible for the NBA draft until 2023 under current rules.

Ivey was named to the FIBA U19 World Cup All-Star team along with Purdue teammate and member of Team Canada Zach Edey.

