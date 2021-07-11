Jaden Ivey, US overcomes rising French star to win U19 basketball title

RIGA, Latvia (AP) - The United States has overcome a mammoth performance by 7-foot-2 Victor Wembanyama to beat France 83-81 and win the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

🥇 GOLD-MEDAL BOILERMAKERS!



🇺🇸: 83

🇫🇷: 81@IveyJaden with a monster second half to lift @usabasketball to the Gold!



Ivey numbers.

📊: 16 pts, 4 rebs, 3 stls, 1 ast



Furst numbers.

📊: 4 pts, 4 rebs



What a game. pic.twitter.com/r4dGE2UetX — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 11, 2021

Wembanyama recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 blocks but fouled out with 2:42 to play and the Americans held on for the victory.

They were led by 16 points apiece from Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech.

So proud to put this jersey on man! Just a kid from the 574! GOLD MEDALIST🙏🏾 blessed and honored🥇 — Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) July 11, 2021

I AM SOOOOOO PROUD of you son! All Glory to God!! What an incredible game and performance!! Brought home the Gold! Congrats @usabasketball and congrats to the whole U19 squad and coaches. 🏆♥️🇺🇸✨ https://t.co/ZxVPjHwbZ8 — Niele Ivey (@IrishCoachIvey) July 11, 2021

Incoming Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren added 10 points and 5 assists and was named MVP of the tournament.

The 17-year-old Wembanyama is not eligible for the NBA draft until 2023 under current rules.

Ivey was named to the FIBA U19 World Cup All-Star team along with Purdue teammate and member of Team Canada Zach Edey.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/11/2021 4:39:56 PM (GMT -4:00)