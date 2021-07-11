Advertisement

Goodwin HR, 4 hits as White Sox beat O’s 8-3, win 4th in row

Chicago White Sox center fielder Brian Goodwin (18) celebrates with teammates after defeating...
Chicago White Sox center fielder Brian Goodwin (18) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 during a baseball game, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) - Brian Goodwin had four hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 for their fourth straight win.

Chicago has won nine of its last 12 and has taken seven in a row from the Orioles dating to 2019, its longest streak against Baltimore since winning eight straight in 1989-90.

The White Sox have outscored the Orioles 38-11 in six games this season.

Baltimore has lost three in a row and is 1-6 in July.

Lucas Giolito (7-6) struck out nine while allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

7/10/2021 7:47:11 PM (GMT -4:00)

