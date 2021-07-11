Advertisement

Engel’s HR in 10th propels White Sox to season sweep of O’s

Chicago White Sox celebrate their 7-5 win against the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game,...
Chicago White Sox celebrate their 7-5 win against the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game, July 11, 2021 in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) - Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox rolled into the All-Star break with a 7-5 victory over Baltimore to complete a season sweep of the Orioles.

Andrew Vaughn homered twice for the White Sox, who have won five in a row and 10 of 13 overall.

Chicago leads the AL Central by eight games over Cleveland.

The White Sox went 7-0 against Baltimore this season.

It is the first time in franchise history Chicago has swept a season series of at least seven games against any team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Pinch-hitter Trey Mancini’s two-out, two-homer run in the Orioles ninth made it 4-all.

The O’s have lost four in a row.

