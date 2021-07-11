Advertisement

Elkhart drive-by parade honors Vietnam Veteran in need of kidney

By Carly Miller
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A drive-by parade in Elkhart Saturday showed support for a Combat Vietnam Veteran in need of a kidney transplant.

Several veterans groups and first responders were a part of the big parade Saturday for 73-year-old Jerry Campbell.

Jerry served from 1968 to 1969 and received several honors and awards for his service.

After being on a kidney transplant list for several months and is enduring daily dialysis, the community is rallying behind him in support, and he says he is overwhelmed by the love that has been shown to him.

“It’s hard for me to describe. I’m in awe of it, and I’m so humbled by it because for men and women to show up and drive many miles on my behalf, tells me a lot about them and their character. And just makes me feel, makes me feel wonderful,” Vietnam Veteran Jerry Campbell said.

If you would like to check and see if you are a match for Jerry’s necessary kidney transplant, click here.

