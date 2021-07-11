Advertisement

Cubs’ Davis 2 HRs in Futures Game, long balls begin at Coors

Heliot Ramos, right, of the National League, high-fives teammates after the MLB All Star...
Heliot Ramos, right, of the National League, high-fives teammates after the MLB All Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)(=022031000083= | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - The Chicago Cubs’ Brennen Davis homered twice in the thin air of Coors Field and Cincinnati’s José Barrero, Colorado’s Michael Toglia and the Mets’ Francisco Alvarez also went deep to lead the National League over the American 8-3 in the Futures Game of top prospects.

Davis, promoted to Double-A on June 1, sent a fourth-inning fastball from Minnesota’s Josh Winder to the trees beyond the center field wall, then hit a slider from Baltimore’s Marcos Diplan to left in the sixth, combining with Alvarez for consecutive home runs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

