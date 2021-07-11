Cubs clip Snappers in series finale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- For the first time since May 23, the South Bend Cubs (26-33) won a six-game series.

And it wasn’t exactly a game that got off to a good start for the home team. Griffin Conine cranked his 21st homer of the season in the first inning, a solo-shot clearing the wall in right to put the Beloit Snappers (28-32) on the board first. Bubba Hollins hit a sac-fly to double the lead in the first and a two-out, two-strike double from Dustin Skelton brought home two more. All four runs were tagged to Matteo Bocchi. Coming in Bocchi hadn’t allowed a run in any of his three career starts and hadn’t allowed a run in his last 13 innings.

The Cubs offense got off to solid start of their own. Delvin Zinn singled to start the first and Edmond Americaan, who saw his nine game on-base streak come to an end last night, doubled to put two in scoring position. With two runners aboard Tyler Durna reached on an infield single, scoring Zinn. Two batters later Yonathan Perlaza grounded out to short and Americaan scored.

In the second inning the leadoff man would reach again for the Cubs as Ryan Reynolds doubled to left. The nine-hole batter Josue Huma drove him in with a one-out single back up the middle. With runners at second and third and two away the Cubs took their first lead on another infield single from Durna, this time scoring two and making it 5-4.

Josue Huma would come up clutch again in the nine-spot with a two-out RBI double in the third to score Jacob Olson.

Jackson Rose replaced Beloit starter Bryan Hoeing and the first batter he faced was Americaan in the fourth inning, who doubled to right. Americaan got to third on a groundout to second from Nelson Velazquez and then scored on a wild pitch.

Meanwhile the Cubs bullpen put up five straight scoreless innings from the combination of Samuel Reyes, Hunter Bigge, and Tyler Suellentrop. The next man out of the bullpen of the pen for Michael Ryan was Bradford Deppermann.

Deppermann got the first two batters he faced but Beloit would rally with two outs and no one on base. Thomas Jones ripped the first pitch he saw into center for a single and two pitches later Bubba Hollins hit his third round-tripper of the year. But Deppermann responded with a scoreless eighth and the Cubs took a 7-6 lead into the ninth.

Eury Ramos came on for the save and walked Troy Johnston to put the leadoff man, and game-tying run, aboard. Ramos settled right in after the walk retiring the next three batters and earning his fifth save of the season.

Sunday’s win for the Cubs was their seventh one-run victory of the season. Delvin Zinn (3-4, 2 R), Edmond Americaan (2-4, 2 R, 2 2B), Tyler Durna (2-4, 3 RBI) and Josue Huma (2-3, 2 RBI, R, 2B) led the way for the Cubs offense.

Next up: The Cubs welcome the Cedar Rapids Kernels to town next week for a six-game series that starts on Tuesday. The pitching matchup for Tuesday’s game hasn’t been announced yet but first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. ET and gates will open at 6 p.m.