Cardinals hit 3 homers in 5th, beat Cubs 6-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered in the fifth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night.

Kwang Hyun Kim struck out seven in six scoreless innings to lead the Cardinals to their third victory in seven games.

Javier Báez had two hits for the Cubs, who lost for the 13th time in 15 games.

The Cardinals homered off three pitchers in their five-run fifth inning.

7/10/2021 11:04:45 PM (GMT -4:00)