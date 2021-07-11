Advertisement

Cardinals hit 3 homers in 5th, beat Cubs 6-0

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, left, celebrates with Tyler O'Neill after hitting a two-run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, left, celebrates with Tyler O'Neill after hitting a two-run home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, right, looks to the field during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered in the fifth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night.

Kwang Hyun Kim struck out seven in six scoreless innings to lead the Cardinals to their third victory in seven games.

Javier Báez had two hits for the Cubs, who lost for the 13th time in 15 games.

The Cardinals homered off three pitchers in their five-run fifth inning.

7/10/2021 11:04:45 PM (GMT -4:00)

