Cardinals-Cubs postponed by rain, to be made up in September

CHICAGO (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs got an extended All-Star break when their game was postponed because of inclement weather.

The rainout will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 24.

The start time for the second seven-inning game is pending discussions with city officials.

The struggling NL Central rivals split the first two games of the weekend series, with Chicago winning 10-5 on Friday and St. Louis bouncing back with a 6-0 victory Saturday night.

But the Cubs have dropped 13 of 15, and the Cardinals are 9-13 in their past 22 games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/11/2021 3:39:04 PM (GMT -4:00)