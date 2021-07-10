Advertisement

Twins rally for third straight win over Tigers, 9-4

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning...
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4.

Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota to put the Twins on the board in the sixth.

Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.

The Twins have won the first three games of the series against the Tigers, with one remaining before the All-Star break.

After Andrelton Simmons snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a base hit and Arraez followed with a single, Polanco took reliever Joe Jimenez deep to right to give Minnesota a 5-4 lead.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/10/2021 5:46:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

One person injured in South Bend shooting.
One person injured in South Bend shooting
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Charges declined for 3 Concord HS teachers investigated for failure to report child abuse
Rollover semi causes portion of I-94 to shut down
Rollover semi causes portion of I-94 to shut down
The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and...
Delta variant of COVID-19 is a concern for the Indiana Department of Health

Latest News

South Bend Cubs pitcher Ryan Jensen faces the Beloit Snappers on July 9, 2021.
South Bend Cubs four-game winning streak comes to an end
Niko Kavadas in the on deck circle before a game against Virginia.
Notre Dame slugger Niko Kavadas excited for upcoming MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning...
Kepler 2-run triple, Maeda sharp, Twins top Tigers 4-2
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off...
Sheets homers, Keuchel strong as White Sox beat Orioles 12-1