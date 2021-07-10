South Bend Cubs four-game winning streak comes to an end

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs (25-32) lost to the Beloit Snappers (27-31) 2-0 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 6,338, the largest crowd of the season at Four Winds Field.

Ryan Jensen (5 IP, H, ER, BB, 6 K) made his first start since tossing a perfect six innings against Lake County last Saturday. The former first-rounder retired the first 10 batters of the game, making it 28-up, and 28-down going back to his last start.

In the fourth inning he walked Griffin Conine with one out and Kameron Misner followed with a single into right, sending Conine to third. Jensen induced a groundout to second from Troy Johnston but Conine scored and the Snappers took a 1-0 lead.

Beloit would add a run in the sixth on a homer from Conine off the videoboard beyond the right field wall. It was Conine’s second homer of the series and league-leading 19th of the season.

M.D. Johnson got the start for the Snappers, his first appearance at the high-a level since getting called up three days ago. He twirled six scoreless innings and allowed just two hits.

The Cubs picked up their fourth shutout win of the season last night in a 4-0 victory, and were shutout for the fifth time this season tonight. South Bend and Beloit have split the first 10 games they’ve played against each other this season.

Next up: Tomorrow the Cubs and the snappers play game five of their six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and gates open up at 5 p.m.

Chris Kachmar (0-2, 4.83 ERA) will get the start for the Cubs and the Snappers have yet to announce their Saturday starter.