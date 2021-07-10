Advertisement

Sheets homers, Keuchel strong as White Sox beat Orioles 12-1

Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off...
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cesar Valdez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021
BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore-area native Gavin Sheets homered in his first trip to Camden Yards as a major leaguer, and Chicago White Sox routed the Baltimore Orioles 12-1.

Sheets, whose father, Larry, played six seasons with the Orioles in the 1980s, said before the game it felt weird to arrive in Baltimore as a visitor earlier in the week.

Whatever unease he had was long gone when he smashed a pitch from César Valdez to right-center in the seventh inning.

José Abreu reached base four times and drove in three runs and Tim Anderson had three hits for the White Sox, who have won three in a row and eight of their last 11.

Dallas Keuchel allowed one run in seven innings.

