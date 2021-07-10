Sheets homers, Keuchel strong as White Sox beat Orioles 12-1

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore-area native Gavin Sheets homered in his first trip to Camden Yards as a major leaguer, and Chicago White Sox routed the Baltimore Orioles 12-1.

Sheets, whose father, Larry, played six seasons with the Orioles in the 1980s, said before the game it felt weird to arrive in Baltimore as a visitor earlier in the week.

Whatever unease he had was long gone when he smashed a pitch from César Valdez to right-center in the seventh inning.

José Abreu reached base four times and drove in three runs and Tim Anderson had three hits for the White Sox, who have won three in a row and eight of their last 11.

Dallas Keuchel allowed one run in seven innings.

7/9/2021 10:47:37 PM (GMT -4:00)