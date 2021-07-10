Advertisement

One of Indiana’s oldest festivals returns for 138th year

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the longest running festivals in Indiana is taking place in Bristol this weekend.

The Bristol Homecoming Festival started in 1883 and has only missed two years. One of those years was due to World War Two, and the other was last year due to COVID.

The festival kicked off yesterday with a Homecoming Queen Pageant, and will continue Friday and Saturday with activities like a tractor pull, the signature parade and a fireworks display.

Organizers wanted to make this event as family-oriented as possible.

“It’s just the entire entertainment area,” organizer Cathy Burke said. “You’d have to take it all in. Being a member, well actually my family founded Bristol, so I’m 7th generation in town. It’s just been part of my life and it’s a part of most people’s lives even though they’ve only been here a few years.”

The carnival rides, food and fun begin Friday at 5 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. To see the full schedule of events, you can head to the “Bristol Homecoming Festival” Facebook page.

