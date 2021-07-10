Advertisement

Notre Dame slugger Niko Kavadas excited for upcoming MLB Draft

Kavadas believes Day 2 is when it is most likely for him to get the call.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend is a weekend Niko Kavadas has waited for his entire life - the MLB Draft.

The Notre Dame slugger is projected to go anywhere in the fourth or fifth rounds of the 2021 Draft, and several teams are showing interest in Kavadas. Those teams include the Brewers, the Red Sox and the Royals.

Kavadas will learn where he will be playing soon, and it could be anywhere in the country. He’s just fine with that, and can’t wait to get the call on draft day.

“It’s pretty cool,” Kavadas said. “It’s a little different from last year. I expected to be picked last year but when it got turned into a five round draft, there was a lot of anxiety. It wasn’t a matter of where I am going to go like it is this year. It’s a matter of if I go or not. There’s a little more peace to that. I am really really excited and looking forward to this weekend.”

Round 1 of the Draft is Sunday at 7 PM on MLB Network.

Kavdas believes Day 2 is when it is most likely for him to get the call. Day 2 of the Draft starts at 1 PM on Monday with a livestream on MLB.com.

