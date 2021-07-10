Notre Dame alum Jewell Loyd to participate in three-point contest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame Women’s Basketball star Jewell Loyd will compete in next week’s WNBA All-star three-point contest.

Loyd is shooting 37.1% from deep this season.

The field will have four players and each player will have 70 seconds to shoot as many of the 27 balls as they can in the first round. The final round will feature the two hoopers who make the most buckets.

Loyd was named to Team USA’s Olympic roster last month, along with fellow former Domer Skylar Diggins-Smith.

