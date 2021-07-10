Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff inviting patrons and artists back to St. Joe

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) -More than 150 artists from far and wide are in St. Joseph, Michigan for the Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff.

16 News Now learned how this event that attracts talent from all over the country grew from its humble beginnings.

The Krasl Art Center wouldn’t be here today if not for the collaboration between artists at St. Joe’s first few art fairs back in the ’60s.

“So we have a long history of artists sharing their artwork with the community on this property. Those artists came together year after year and it is that genesis that created the art center that is here serving the community year-round,” said Krasl Art Center Executive Director Julia Gourley Donohue.

Not only does the Art Fair on the Bluff expose hidden talents right here in Michiana, but it also attracts talented artists from across the country.

“It’s nice to actually engage with patrons and see what they’re actually interested in having and showing. It keeps things a little bit more grounded in terms of what people are actually looking to see,” said artist Mick Whitcomb.

Whitcomb, who traveled all the way from Missouri, says it’s not just the patrons he looks forward to seeing, but also artistic friends he’s made on the road.

“In this industry, we’re all very close so the artists we see at shows we’re accustomed to seeing on a bi-monthly basis and after all the Covid closures and everything else a lot of these people we haven’t seen in a year or more. So, it’s pretty cool on that side too,” he said.

There is a $5 charge to get in but in the spirit of the art fair’s humble beginnings, those proceeds go back to funding programming at Krasl to share art with the community year-round.

It’s back on Sunday from 10:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.