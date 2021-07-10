Advertisement

Kepler 2-run triple, Maeda sharp, Twins top Tigers 4-2

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning...
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Max Kepler hit a two-run triple during a four-run sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins waited out another young Detroit starter, beating the Tigers 4-2.

Like left-hander Tarik Skubal a night earlier, Detroit rookie Matt Manning didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings.

Minnesota finally broke through with an RBI single by Trevor Larnach to start the scoring in the sixth.

Left fielder Robbie Grossman tried for Kepler’s sinking liner, but it hit the ground and skipped past him.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda pitched five scoreless innings.

