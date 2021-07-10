Kepler 2-run triple, Maeda sharp, Twins top Tigers 4-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Max Kepler hit a two-run triple during a four-run sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins waited out another young Detroit starter, beating the Tigers 4-2.

Like left-hander Tarik Skubal a night earlier, Detroit rookie Matt Manning didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings.

Minnesota finally broke through with an RBI single by Trevor Larnach to start the scoring in the sixth.

Left fielder Robbie Grossman tried for Kepler’s sinking liner, but it hit the ground and skipped past him.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda pitched five scoreless innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/9/2021 11:18:22 PM (GMT -4:00)