A Fighting Spirit: Community Rallies Around Vietnam Veteran

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Local veterans will gather for a drive-by parade Saturday morning to show support for 73-year-old Jerry Campbell who needs a kidney transplant.

About 20 years ago, Campbell was on a boat excursion when he said he was not feeling well.

“Went to the doctor and he says ‘Jerry your kidneys aren’t working,’” Campbell said.

Campbell has been on dialysis for about four months now.

“If they want to do their duty for the country, they can do something like that and they would really be doing a wonderful thing,” he said.

Campbell knows what it is like to give back and help others.

He was a Combat Vietnam Veteran who served from 1968 to 1969.

“...we saw a lot of action because we could get from point a to point b quickly...That was a year filled with a lot of fights. Saw a lot of bad things happen to some really good men and it’s left a hole in my heart for them,” Campbell said.

Campbell received honors and awards for helping men who were wounded.

“I received three bronze stars and two purple hearts along with all the good conduct,” he said.

He was also awarded the Distinguished Hoosier Award by Governor Eric Holcomb..

“You fight for your land and it’s worth fighting for,” Campbell added.

If you would like to see if you are a match, go to this website

