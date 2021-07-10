Budweiser Clydesdales visit Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales were in South Bend Friday at Four Winds Field.

The Clydesdales are most known for their appearance in Super Bowl commercials. The Clydesdales were available for pictures and trotted around the parking lot with their iconic red Budweiser cart attached.

Clydesdales are considered majestic by many because of their sheer size, their presence and the genuine care they receive. The Clydesdale handlers say the horses are great to work with and are lucky they get to travel the world with such iconic animals.

“Each week we’re in a different place,” Clydesdale handler Jason Thoms said. “We’re always traveling, get to see a lot of interesting places. See people’s faces when we show up, it’s always an exciting time.

We did the Capitals’ parade when they won the Stanley Cup, so all of D.C. was looking down on you. I’ve done two World Series, the last Budweiser commercial. So, I’ve been all around the country from coast-to-coast so far.”

The Clydesdales will be at the La Porte County Fair Saturday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. CST.

