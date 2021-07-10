Advertisement

2nd Chance: Goose

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Goose!

He’s a 2-year-old pit mix.

He gets along great with other dogs and loves attention.

He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and microchipped.

If you want to adopt Goose or any other pet, you can contact South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

