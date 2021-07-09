Advertisement

Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a woman with capital murder in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in the death of Samuel Olson.

Samuel’s cause of death was ruled a homicide, but prosecutors had waited to charge Balboa with capital murder following an investigation into how he was killed.

Court documents allege Balboa hit the boy “with a blunt object,” but did not provide additional details.

Robert Scott, Balboa’s attorney did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.

Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel’s father.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is a “red flag” day, meaning swimming is not advised due to the high risk of drowning.
Two people swept off North Pier in St. Joseph
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
Shooting on Allen Street
One person injured in overnight South Bend shooting
25-year-old Justin Cavallo will spend 30 days at the St. Joseph County jail and 30 days...
Driver sentenced in crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
This is how deep it was when 16 News Now Chief Photographer Don Shoenfeld went there in the...
Sinkhole filled at South Bend apartment homes

Latest News

Man killed in Elkhart shooting
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman
In some of the nation’s largest school districts, widespread mask-wearing is expected to...
Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says
Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through...
K-9 Mercy braves Tropical Storm Elsa to find girl lost in the woods
Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
More suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian president