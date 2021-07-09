Three people injured in Cass County, Michigan crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in Pokagon Township.

It happened just before 2:30 Friday morning on M 51 and Edwards Street.

A 70-year-old woman from Shipshewana was driving with two passengers in the car when a vehicle disregarded a stop sign on Edwards Street and hit them. The woman and both passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The car that hit them fled, but was later found at a nearby residence with no one inside.

