South Bend Police looking for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are looking for 41-year-old Tom Cordes.

Cordes was reported missing on June 30 and was last seen leaving his South Bend residence. He is described as approximately 5′10″ and 200 pounds. He has gray hair and tattoos on his back and arm. He may require medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204.

