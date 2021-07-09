South Bend Lions’ Eno Nto ready to make an impact for Notre Dame Soccer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Lions added forward Eno Nto from England last month and he’ll be sticking around the Bend for a while.

Come this fall, Nto will be joining Notre Dame’s soccer team.

Nto is part of Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class that is ranked fifth in the country.

He’s using this summer to get ready for college ball.

“From the environment, sense of community, obviously the high academic level and the opportunity to play on a level such as the ACC is what drew me in,” Nto said. “Looking forward to hopefully making a name for myself and creating history for the Notre Dame team as well as the South Bend Lions. I hope to bring a hardworking, creative player that can score goals, create chances and make something out of nothing.”

Nto and the South Bend Lions wrap up the regular season on Sunday at Kings Hammer.

