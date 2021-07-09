Slaughter homers and Casey Ks ten in Cubs win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Derek Casey held the Snappers scoreless through the first five innings and the Cubs heated up with two outs in two separate innings to earn their third straight victory.

Casey began the game in dominant fashion, striking out the side in the first inning for three of his ten punchouts. The scoring didn’t start for either team until two outs in the bottom half of the second inning. Jake Slaughter walked with two outs and Jacob Olson moved him up to second with a single.

Then Jake Washer got things going in his first at-bat of the series.

Facing an 0-2 count with two outs in the inning, Washer chopped a ground ball in between the snapper shortstop, Marcos Rivera, and the third base bag. Rivera attempted to field what looked like a routine third out, but the ball jumped past his outstretched glove and into left field for a base hit. Jake Slaughter was already nearing third base, and he turned on the jets to get home and open up the scoring for South Bend.

It was Slaughter’s next at bat, however, that really did some damage.

Zach King sent a fastball home that caught a lot of the plate in the bottom of the third, and Slaughter got all of it. With two runners on Slaughter sent the pitch into the stands in left field. By the time the ball landed near the Miller Lite Tiki Hut, it was 4-0 South Bend.

From there it was a pitcher-dominated game, a career outing from Derek Casey shortened only by a hard-hit line drive off the bat of Connor Scott that deflected off his gloved hand. Casey had thrown 71 pitches through five and two-thirds, fanning ten snappers and allowing just two total baserunners along the way.

Tyler Suellentrop followed him up and struck out the first batter he faced to end off the sixth. He would throw two more scoreless frames, buoyed by a couple of excellent fielding plays at first by Grayson Byrd. Eury Ramos came on in the ninth, took down the Snappers 1-2-3 to complete the Cubs’ fourth shutout win of the season.

Seven different Cubs recorded a hit, highlighted by Jake Slaughter’s first home run of the season. He scored two runs and had three RBIs on the blast. Eury Ramos and Tyler Suellentrop each pitched scoreless innings of relief and added a strikeout behind Casey’s strong start.

Next Up: Ryan Jensen (2-4, 5.97 ERA) vs Antonio Velez (2-0, 4.14 ERA). The Cubs go for the series victory tomorrow as Ryan Jensen looks to follow up his perfect outing the last time out in Lake County. There will be Fantastic Friday Fireworks following the final out of tomorrow’s contest.