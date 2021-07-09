Silver Beach Carousel hoping to reopen this month

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - While the carousel on Silver Beach is still closed due to the pandemic, we are hearing that it could reopen this month.

The Silver Beach Carousel Society has been working hard to reopen from getting the figures in tip-top shape, to restocking the refreshment stand.

It is also looking to add more staff and volunteers in order to have enough support to re-open.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.