Advertisement

Saint Joseph Health System requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re taking a closer look at vaccine requirements for Saint Joseph Health System employees.

Safety is one of the hospital’s core values.

They fear employees will be exposed to the variant.

That’s one reason they are requiring all 3,000 of their employees to get the vaccine.

Chad towner, CEO and president of Saint Joseph Health, says most employees are happy about this, while some still have concerns.

Friday, Towner spent time answering questions at a town hall.

To date, more than 75-percent of all Trinity Health employees have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health officials say the vaccine is safe and effective.

“That we see an actual rate of effectiveness of over 99 percent. We have given 2.88 million doses for fully vaccinated people in our state. Out of all of those people very few have had to experience the illness and suffer through that,” says Chief Clinical Officer Jen Lankowicz.

Employees must submit proof of vaccination by September 21.

There are health and religious exemptions which have to be approved.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is a “red flag” day, meaning swimming is not advised due to the high risk of drowning.
Two people swept off North Pier in St. Joseph
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
Shooting on Allen Street
One person injured in overnight South Bend shooting
One person injured in South Bend shooting.
One person injured in South Bend shooting
25-year-old Justin Cavallo will spend 30 days at the St. Joseph County jail and 30 days...
Driver sentenced in crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students

Latest News

Goshen Health moves Covid-19 vaccine clinic to new location
HealthLinc and the South Bend Cubs partnered Monday at Four Winds Field to host a COVID...
South Bend Cubs, HealthLinc team up to host vaccination day at Four Winds Field
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: ISDH holds vaccine clinic at Goshen High School