Saint Joseph Health System requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re taking a closer look at vaccine requirements for Saint Joseph Health System employees.

Safety is one of the hospital’s core values.

They fear employees will be exposed to the variant.

That’s one reason they are requiring all 3,000 of their employees to get the vaccine.

Chad towner, CEO and president of Saint Joseph Health, says most employees are happy about this, while some still have concerns.

Friday, Towner spent time answering questions at a town hall.

To date, more than 75-percent of all Trinity Health employees have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health officials say the vaccine is safe and effective.

“That we see an actual rate of effectiveness of over 99 percent. We have given 2.88 million doses for fully vaccinated people in our state. Out of all of those people very few have had to experience the illness and suffer through that,” says Chief Clinical Officer Jen Lankowicz.

Employees must submit proof of vaccination by September 21.

There are health and religious exemptions which have to be approved.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.