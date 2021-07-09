Rollover semi causes portion of I-94 to shut down

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re learning about a bad accident in Berrien County involving a rollover semi.

It happened this afternoon in a construction zone on I-94 just south of Territorial Road.

Westbound lanes on I-94 have just reopened, but eastbound lanes remain closed.

Traffic is backed up on both sides.

Right now, we’re working to learn more about potential injuries.

