Rollover semi causes portion of I-94 to shut down

.
.(Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re learning about a bad accident in Berrien County involving a rollover semi.

It happened this afternoon in a construction zone on I-94 just south of Territorial Road.

Westbound lanes on I-94 have just reopened, but eastbound lanes remain closed.

Traffic is backed up on both sides.

Right now, we’re working to learn more about potential injuries.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking news story.

