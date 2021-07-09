Rescuers still searching for man swept off North Pier

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Rescuers are searching for a man who was swept off a pier on the shores of Lake Michigan.

This is one of two separate incidents this morning of people falling into Lake Michigan off the North Pier at Tiscornia Beach.

The two incidents occurred approximately 90 minutes apart.

In the first incident, around 8:30 Thursday morning, a woman was swept off the pier. Fortunately, her husband was there to toss her a flotation device and she was brought to safety.

In the second incident, St. Joseph Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched around 9:58 a.m. for a man needing help getting off the pier.

When Public Safety arrived, they didn’t see anyone on the pier, but noticed someone’s belongings floating in the water. The man still has not been located.

“At about five o’clock this morning, the wind conditions were fine,” director of the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety Steve Neubecker said. “At about 8:30 this morning, the wind direction started to change. It became rough conditions. At about 10 o’clock today we had about five-foot seas and the conditions were extremely poor.

At any day, conditions can change where we have rip currents or high winds, and we need to realize that it’s time to get out of the water and remain safe.”

The person in the second incident is an 80-year-old man whose family describes him as an “avid fisher.”

