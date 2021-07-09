Advertisement

Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ohio State Patrol said a driver swallowed more than he could handle during a traffic stop in northern Ohio.

Officials credited Trooper Charles Hoskin from the Ravenna Post with performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man who was allegedly choking on a bag of marijuana.

Video posted on social media Thursday shows the trooper during the traffic stop asking the man if he could breathe then performing the procedure on the man.

With the troopers’ aid, the bag was expelled from the man’s body and he was able to breathe again.

The Ohio State Patrol said the driver swallowed the bag of drugs to keep the trooper from discovering it.

First responders were called to the scene to make sure the man was OK.

After the man apologized for swallowing the bag, Hoskin responded, “I know. It’s all right. It’s a minor misdemeanor. Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is a “red flag” day, meaning swimming is not advised due to the high risk of drowning.
Two people swept off North Pier in St. Joseph
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
Shooting on Allen Street
One person injured in overnight South Bend shooting
25-year-old Justin Cavallo will spend 30 days at the St. Joseph County jail and 30 days...
Driver sentenced in crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
This is how deep it was when 16 News Now Chief Photographer Don Shoenfeld went there in the...
Sinkhole filled at South Bend apartment homes

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden set to sign competition order targeting big business
This image from video provided by Brett Durrant shows boulders blocking U.S. Route 395 near the...
Aftershocks expected after 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits California, Nevada
Surges of rainwater impacted the New York City subway Thursday.
RAW: Gushing rainwater impacks NYC subway
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups