Niles Bluegrass Festival happening this weekend

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - People are gathering for the 18th annual Niles Bluegrass Festival.

The festival is downtown at Riverfront Park.

You can enjoy craft and food vendors, along with local and regional musicians.

“It’s a little bit different in years past. Usually we have a carnival and a petting zoo. Usually this is all filled up, but we just decided to do a music festival this year with a bigger food court and more craft vendors...There’s just something about Niles that I love and I love doing this type of thing to just kind of bring everyone together. Watching everyone have a smile on their face and listen to music. Families eating dinner in the food court,” said Organizer and President of Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles Josh Sitarz.

Admission is free.

“We just have Bluegrass, Americana, a few rock bands and on Sunday we actually have an open-mic session,” said Sitarz.

Aiden Schnell plays guitar and sings in The Water Street Wranglers band.

“This is the first live gig we have done since the pandemic and so it was just great to get out and it was cool to do a festival...Now we are moving to Boston to study music and hopefully meet some new people out there,” Schnell said.

The festival goes until July 11.

