Miller hits 3 HRs, Phillies rout reeling Cubs 8-0

Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller watches his home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher...
Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller watches his home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Brad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs 8-0.

Miller hit a solo drive in the third inning and added two-run homers in the fifth and seventh innings.

With a chance at joining the other 18 players who have hit a record four home runs in a game, Miller popped up in the ninth.

He grounded out in his first at-bat.

Zach Eflin tossed six crisp innings as the Phillies took three of four games at Wrigley Field.

Didi Gregorius added a two-run shot and All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto scored on a double steal.

The Cubs lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

7/8/2021 11:41:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

