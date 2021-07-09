Advertisement

Marilyn Manson surrenders on New Hampshire assault warrant

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the...
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles. On Friday, July 2, 2021, Manson, born Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to law enforcement in Los Angeles, in relation to a 2019 arrest warrant for acts alleged to have occurred while performing a concert in Gilford, NH. Warner was processed and released on personal recognizance bail.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles last week in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert, authorities said.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

Gilford police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said Thursday that Manson had turned himself into law enforcement in Los Angeles the week before. Manson was booked and released without bail pending a court appearance in New Hampshire.

Manson’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

The victim, a videographer, was in the venue’s stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault, Gilford police previously said. The misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Brent McGuyre confirmed Manson’s surrender to The Associated Press. Manson turned himself in at the department’s Hollywood station on July 2 and was processed on the warrant before being released.

“This is consistent with anybody who has a misdemeanor warrant that is not local,” McGuyre said.

