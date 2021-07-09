Advertisement

Man killed in Elkhart shooting

((Source: WALB))
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in Elkhart.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue. When officers arrived they found 28-year-old Deontae Harris with gunshot wounds. Harris was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, 800-342 STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com.

