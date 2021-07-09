Local DJ holding event to reduce gun violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local DJ wants to stop gun violence in the community using the power of music.

EMAC is hosting the Alive & Free Concert and Festival at the Impower Center on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be live musical performances from 4- 7 p.m.

Other activities include motivational speakers, bounce houses, face painting, and even free food for kids from 1-3 p.m.

