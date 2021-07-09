Advertisement

Krasl Art Fair: What you need to know

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Organizers are excited to have the Krasl Art Fair this year after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

And they want everyone to come out and celebrate summer.

So here are some things you can expect.

The fair is open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is held in Lake Bluff Park overlooking Lake Michigan.

It’s on Lake Boulevard in Saint Joe.

You are encouraged to park in the city parking lots.

And you can check in with your ticket along Lake Boulevard at Ship, Broad, and Park streets.

Everyone is encouraged to buy their tickets online at krasl.org

However, you can also buy tickets day of at the fair.

Tickets are $5 per person. Kids two and under are admitted free.

It’s also important to note the art fair is a “rain or shine” event and tickets are not transferable to each day.

So if you buy a ticket for Saturday, you can’t use it for Sunday.

Also, with the Covid guidelines there are some changes to the fair.

There will be no block party or food trucks this year.

However, there are tons of great restaurants in Saint Joe that you can check out while you are here.

Also, pets are not allowed in the fair and there will be no parking shuttle.

