Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff returns this weekend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019, the Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff will return this weekend.

The fair will take place Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lake Bluff Park will be gated to the north and south of Broad Street.

Guests can visit 155 artists from across the country and view their work.

Tickets are $5, children under two-years-old are free.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, or at a merchandise booth during the event.

