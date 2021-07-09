Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff returns this weekend
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019, the Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff will return this weekend.
The fair will take place Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Lake Bluff Park will be gated to the north and south of Broad Street.
Guests can visit 155 artists from across the country and view their work.
Tickets are $5, children under two-years-old are free.
Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, or at a merchandise booth during the event.
