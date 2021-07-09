Advertisement

K-9 Mercy braves Tropical Storm Elsa to find girl lost in the woods

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through...
Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods.(Lee County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer in Florida defied severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa to find an endangered missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond Tuesday night to reports of the missing girl.

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K-9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said Mercy was able to locate the girl and bring her safely back home to her family.

Mercy is part of Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s ReUnite Program, which offers a multi-layer approach to find missing and endangered people.

K9 MERCY BRINGS MISSING JUVENILE HOME DURING TROPICAL STORM Last night, deputies responded to a reported missing...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday is a “red flag” day, meaning swimming is not advised due to the high risk of drowning.
Two people swept off North Pier in St. Joseph
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teenager arrested in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl
Shooting on Allen Street
One person injured in overnight South Bend shooting
25-year-old Justin Cavallo will spend 30 days at the St. Joseph County jail and 30 days...
Driver sentenced in crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
This is how deep it was when 16 News Now Chief Photographer Don Shoenfeld went there in the...
Sinkhole filled at South Bend apartment homes

Latest News

Man killed in Elkhart shooting
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman
In some of the nation’s largest school districts, widespread mask-wearing is expected to...
Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says
Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
More suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian president