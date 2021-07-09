Advertisement

Jeffers, Sanó hit homers, lead Happ, Twins over Tigers 5-3

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers, right, and catcher Ryan Jeffers celebrate the...
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers, right, and catcher Ryan Jeffers celebrate the Twins' 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sanó homered, leading J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins over the Detroit Tigers 5-3.

Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal.

Sanó started the seventh with his 15th homer of the season, tying it at 3.

Max Kepler beat out an infield single and Gilberto Celestino followed with another grounder.

Detroit tried to turn a double play, but Kepler was called safe at second and Celestino beat the relay throw to first.

The Tigers requested a replay review, and it showed second baseman Willi Castro pulled his foot off the bag too quickly, keeping Kepler safe.

After a sacrifice bunt, reliever José Cisnero unleashed a wild pitch that scored the go-ahead run.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/8/2021 11:04:40 PM (GMT -4:00)

